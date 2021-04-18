Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $287,076.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

