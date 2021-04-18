Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,516 shares of company stock valued at $20,091,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit