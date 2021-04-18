Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,516 shares of company stock valued at $20,091,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

