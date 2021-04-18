SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

