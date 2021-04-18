Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,667. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

