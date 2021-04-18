Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.