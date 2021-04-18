SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $341.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $340.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.50 and a 200 day moving average of $309.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

