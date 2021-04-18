SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

