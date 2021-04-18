Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

ELS stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.