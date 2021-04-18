Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

