Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $248.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

