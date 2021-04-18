Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 195,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

