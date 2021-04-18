Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

