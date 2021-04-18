Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 329 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,938 shares of company stock worth $1,227,696. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

