SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSAAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

