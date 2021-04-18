Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Star Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 202,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,182. Star Group has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.32 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

