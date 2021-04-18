Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,074.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.40 million and $223,074.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.19 or 0.00685786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

