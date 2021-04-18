State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.77 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

NYSE PK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

