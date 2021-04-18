State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Paycom Software by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $398.47 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

