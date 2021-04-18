State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.60. Approximately 68,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,848,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

