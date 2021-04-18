stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.00725471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.25 or 0.99906916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.00833616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

