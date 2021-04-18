STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of STM opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

