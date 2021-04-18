Stock Traders Buy High Volume of OneMain Call Options (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.97 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.23%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

