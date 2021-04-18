Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 8,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

