Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $529,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 69.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.