Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Shares of SUI opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $157.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,754,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

