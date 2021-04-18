SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 115,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,537,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

