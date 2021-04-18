Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

