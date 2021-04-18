Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit