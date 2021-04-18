Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Aegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aegion by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aegion by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $939.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

