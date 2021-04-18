Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 11,452 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

