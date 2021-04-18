Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 11,861 Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period.

Shares of PVI opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

