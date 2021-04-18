Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Get Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $35.29 on Friday. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.