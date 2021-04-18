Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sweet Earth stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.