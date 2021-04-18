Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $61.78 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00279275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00225129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,003,056 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

