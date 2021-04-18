Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $286.96. 2,625,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

