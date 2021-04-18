Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 5,822 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,727. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,350 shares of company stock worth $4,575,048. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

