Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 4,708 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $984.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.