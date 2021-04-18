Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $52.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at $36,504,069.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,097 shares of company stock worth $4,189,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

