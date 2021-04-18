Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Down 0.5%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. 326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on TATYY. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

