TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF opened at $48.13 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

