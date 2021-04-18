TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of TTGT opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.