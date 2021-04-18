Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Telesites stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Telesites has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Telesites

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

