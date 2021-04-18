Tellor Reaches Market Cap of $106.87 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Tellor has a total market cap of $106.87 million and approximately $124.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $69.03 or 0.00127445 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00660221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00084525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,084 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

