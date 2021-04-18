Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.15 million and $161,338.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00684666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

