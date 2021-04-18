Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.21.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

