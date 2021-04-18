TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. TFI International has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

