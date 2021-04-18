The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Citigroup increased their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,708.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.