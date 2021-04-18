The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

