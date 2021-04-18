The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $613.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $613.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.90 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $581.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 825,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,620. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.