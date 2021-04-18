The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $196.00

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

The Clorox stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit