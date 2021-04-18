The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. United Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

